Moscow Exchange launches trading in Cian ADS

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 5 November 2021, Сian PLC started trading its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on Moscow Exchange under the ticker CIAN.

The company’s ADSs were included in MOEX’s Level 1 quotation list, with trading and settlements carried out in Russian rubles.

Cian ADSs were listed simultaneously on Moscow Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The volume of the initial public offering (IPO) amounted to 18,213,400 ADS. The price was set at USD 16 per ADS.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Renaissance Capital, VTB Capital, Alfa-Bank, Raiffeisen Bank and Tinkoff acted as bookrunners for the IPO.

Yury Denisov, Chairman of the Executive Board at Moscow Exchange, said:”The listing of such successful companies as Cian on Moscow Exchange validates our reputation as a key platform for attracting investment from various sectors of the economy. Cian’s IPO continues the trend towards further diversification of the Moscow Exchange indices. This year, new issuers from industries such as insurance, healthcare, retail, and forestry entered the market.

“Moscow Exchange provides issuers with all of the infrastructure and conditions they need to successfully attract capital: they gain access to a diverse range of institutional international and Russian investors, including Russian asset managers and funds, as well as more than 15 million retail investors. We wish Cian continued success as a public business and look forward to following its progress.”

Maxim Melnikov, Chief Executive Officer of CIAN, said:

“We are delighted to welcome our new shareholder and thank them for their trust in Cian.

“Today’s IPO is an important step in the development of the company and a significant achievement of the entire Cian team. From when the company was launched in 2001, it has grown rapidly and become a household name in the Russian real estate space. Today Cian occupies leading positions in the real estate classifieds segment across Russia’s largest regions and is developing new technological products and services.

“Our key priority is now to systematically execute on our growth strategy, which is focused on developing integrated innovative solutions for our clients and users, continued monetization in key regions and expansion of our reach and growth in other Russian regions, which will create long-term value for all our shareholders.”

About Moscow Exchange

Moscow Exchange Group operates Russia’s only multi-functional trading platform for equities, bonds, derivative instruments, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services.

About Cian

Cian is a leading online real estate classifieds platform in the large, underpenetrated and growing Russian real estate classifieds market, with a strong presence across Russia and leading positions in the country’s key metropolitan areas. Since its inception in 2001, Cian has become a household brand in the Russian real estate and a premier destination for property searchers, real estate agents, developers, private sellers and other real estate market participants. The Company ranks among the top ten most popular online real estate classifieds globally in terms of traffic (based on SimilarWeb traffic data for other online real estate classifieds and Google Analytics data for Cian for September 2021). Cian’s networked real estate platform connects millions of real estate buyers and renters to millions of high-quality real estate listings of all types — residential and commercial, primary and secondary, urban and suburban. In the first half of 2021, the Company had over 2.1 million listings available through its platform and an average UMV of over 20 million. Through its technology-driven platform and deep insights into the Russian real estate market the Company provides an end-to-end experience for its customers and users and helps them address multiple pain points on their journey to a new home or place to work.

MIL OSI