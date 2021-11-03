On November 4, Vladimir Putin will visit Sevastopol and will attend a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On National Unity Day, Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to the Crimean Peninsula. While in Sevastopol, the President will lay flowers at the memorial complex dedicated to the end of the Russian Civil War and will also meet with Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev Razvozhayev MikhailGovernor of Sevastopol .

* * *

That same day, the President will take part, via videoconference, in a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

There are plans to approve a package of important integration documents, namely, the Guidelines for Implementing the Provisions of the Treaty Establishing the Union State in 2021–2023 that include 28 departmental Union programmes, as well as a revised Military Doctrine and the Union State Migration Policy Concept. Additionally, the results of Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation throughout 2020 and in January-June 2021, as well as the implementation of earlier decisions will be analysed. It is also intended to formalise a decision on awarding the 2021 Union State Prize in Science and Technology to Russian and Belarusian scientists and specialists for the first time.

MIL OSI