Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion focused on equipping the Armed Forces with unmanned aircraft.

Beginning of the meeting with Defence Ministry leadership and heads of defence industry enterprises

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today we will continue our work and discuss the development of unmanned aircraft.

We know very well that they have won a reputation during armed conflicts over the past few years, we know their efficiency and the danger they can pose for us, in the context of what we have seen in Syria, namely, terrorist attacks involving drones. We have learned to repel these attacks, and we are doing this effectively.

Today, we have over 2,000 unmanned aircraft. It is necessary to continue working on them in the same intensive manner, just as we have been doing recently, and this involves the use of artificial intelligence and the most advanced achievements of technology and science. Of course, we must bear in mind the experience that we have accumulated in using these aircraft and the analysis of what we are witnessing around us.

Let us get to work.

Mr Sergei Surovikin has the floor.

