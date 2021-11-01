On joining JSC “Idea Bank” to JSC “MTBank” (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

The Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus adopted Resolution No. 309 dated October 26, 2021 (hereinafter – “Resolution No. 309”) on state registration of amendments and modifications to the charter of Joint-stock company “Minsk Transit Bank” (JSC “MTBank”) in connection with the reorganization by joining Joint-stock company “Idea Bank” (JSC “Idea Bank”) thereto.

Also, in accordance with Resolution No. 309, an entry was made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs about the termination of the activities of JSC “Idea Bank”.

JSC “MTBank” is the legal successor of all rights and obligations of JSC “Idea Bank”.

In addition, Resolution No. 309 registered changes to the charter of JSC “MTBank” related to the change in its full name. The new full name of the bank: Joint-stock company “MTBank”.

Resolution No. 309 comes into force on November 1, 2021.

