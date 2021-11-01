Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against foreign currencies, January-October 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the geometric mean)

Period

Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble

to US Dollar

to Euro

to 100 Russian Rubles

January

2.5669

3.1249

3.4617

February

2.6036

3.1498

3.4994

January – February

2.5852

3.1373

3.4805

March

2.6083

3.1104

3.5068

January – March

2.5929

3.1283

3.4892

April

2.6122

3.1185

3.4316

January – April

2.5977

3.1259

3.4747

May

2.5298

3.0713

3.4159

January – May

2.5840

3.1149

3.4629

June

2.5200

3.0404

3.4716

April – June

2.5536

3.0765

3.4396

January – June

2.5732

3.1023

3.4643

July

2.5399

3.0030

3.4367

January – July

2.5684

3.0879

3.4604

August

2.5095

2.9547

3.4118

January – August

2.5610

3.0710

3.4543

September

2.5037

2.9503

3.4340

July – September

2.5176

2.9692

3.4275

January – September

2.5545

3.0573

3.4520

October

2.4633

2.8568

3.4461

January – October

2.5453

3.0366

3.4514

Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the arithmetical mean)

Period

Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble

to US Dollar

to Euro

to 100 Russian Rubles

January

2.5697

3.1348

3.4640

February

2.6036

3.1489

3.5002

January – February

2.5858

3.1415

3.4811

March

2.6080

3.1086

3.5056

January – March

2.5935

3.1301

3.4896

April

2.6121

3.1174

3.4335

January – April

2.5981

3.1269

3.4756

May

2.5310

3.0718

3.4176

January – May

2.5843

3.1156

3.4636

June

2.5190

3.0375

3.4738

April – June

2.5538

3.0755

3.4413

January – June

2.5735

3.1027

3.4653

July

2.5390

3.0020

3.4359

January – July

2.5685

3.0879

3.4610

August

2.5100

2.9546

3.4111

January – August

2.5610

3.0709

3.4547

September

2.5024

2.9503

3.4342

July – September

2.5173

2.9692

3.4270

January – September

2.5546

3.0577

3.4524

October

2.4621

2.8559

3.4442

January – October

2.5451

3.0371

3.4516

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

MIL OSI