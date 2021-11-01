MOEX launches trading in Softline GDRs

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 1 November 2021, Softline Holding’s Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) started trading on Moscow Exchange under the ticker SFTL.

The shares have been included in MOEX’s Level 1 quotation list, with trading and settlement in RUB.

The opening ceremony was attended by MOEX Supervisory Board Chairman Oleg Viyugin, Softline Board Chairman Igor Borovikov, Softline Global CEO Sergey Chernovolenko, and Softline Global CFO Artem Tarakanov.

Softline GDRs are listed on Moscow Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

The company raised USD 400 mln through the IPO, at USD 7.5 per GDR. Following the IPO, Softline’s free float will be 31%.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, VTB Capital, Alfa Capital Markets, Citigroup, Gazprombank and Sberbank acted as bookrunners for the IPO.

Oleg Viyugin, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board, said:

“We are delighted that Moscow Exchange is growing its impact as a key venue for raising capital. With the expanding number of IPOs by Russian businesses, MOEX is pleased to welcome new companies, and a total of five new issuers this year raised over RUB 240 billion on MOEX.

Moscow Exchange offers issuers considerable advantages for successful investment raising: access to a wide range of institutional Russian and international investors, including Russian asset management companies and funds, as well as 15 million retail investors.”

Igor Borovikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and founder of Softline, said:

“Today is the most important day for our entire company. Softline started as a local player by reselling software with only 10 employees. Over time, we have become a leading provider of IT solutions in emerging markets with a team of 6,000 highly skilled professionals in more than 50 countries. Now, completing our IPO, we are well placed to consolidate our market position while continuing to grow rapidly and with good margin. We would like to welcome our new investors to the company and thank them for their trust and confidence in our success. We understand that entering the public market entails the highest level of responsibility. We will do our best to deliver maximum value to all our stakeholders in the years ahead.”

