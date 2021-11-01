International Business Machines Corporation (IBM-RM) corporate event

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange reports a possible spin-off of International Business Machines Corporation (US4592001014, ticker – IBM-RM) into new public company Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. securities are expected to be distributed on 08 November 2021 to International Business Machines Corporation shareholders recorded as of 5 November 2021.

Investors should note that the distribution ratio for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. securities is fractional (0.2 to 1 or 1/5 to 1). This means that current shareholders will receive one share of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. for every 5 shares of International Business Machines Corporation stock. To avoid rounding fractional balances at the spin-off, investors have the option to adjust the size of their positions in IBM shares to a multiple of 5.

Securities of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will be deposited to investors’ accounts in accordance with the timing and processing terms of the corporate event by the depositories keeping records for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.

Information about the corporate event can be found on the SEC website. Details of changes in the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM-RM) share risk profile is available at https://www.moex.com/n37272?utm_source=www.moex.com&utm_term=amgn-rmPlease pay attention to MOEX's trading calendar: 4 November is a non-trading and non-settlement holiday, and 5 November is a non-settlement day for USD. Therefore,

T+2 order book with settlement in RUB:

The last trading day to buy International Business Machines Corporation (IBM-RM) shares with spin-off rights on Moscow Exchange is 2 November.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM-RM) shares sold on Moscow Exchange on 3 November will retain the right to participate in the spin-off for the seller.

T+2 order book with settlement in USD:

The last trading day to buy International Business Machines Corporation (IBM-RM) shares with spin-off rights on Moscow Exchange is 1 November.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM-RM) shares sold on Moscow Exchange on 2 November will retain the right to participate in the spin-off for the seller.

Please note the official notice on the NSD website provides the ex-dividend date of 4 November 2021. This date is solely relevant to the overseas stock markets and is not an indicator for buying or selling securities to hit the ex-dividend date.

We recommend following the Moscow Exchange Equity Market trading calendar.

