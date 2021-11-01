Greetings on Bailiffs’ Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“For many years, the Federal Bailiff Service has been making a meaningful contribution to strengthening the rule of law in our country and ensuring the constitutional rights of its citizens. Staying true to your duty and strictly following the principles of legality and justice have invariably remained central to your work. After all, ensuring that court rulings are executed impartially and in a timely manner is a major prerequisite for strengthening the rule of law. Of course, I would like to express my special gratitude and give credit to the Federal Bailiff Service veterans who shaped the service’s traditions.”

MIL OSI