Greetings on 20th anniversary of Federal Service for Financial Monitoring

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over these past 20 years, your agency’s staff has been working closely with law enforcement, oversight and control bodies, and has undertaken serious efforts to improve the financial and lending sectors, fight illegal financial transactions across all segments of the national economy and combat financial flows feeding terrorist and criminal groups. It is largely thanks to your professionalism, energy and responsible attitude that Russia emerged as one of the leaders in countering money laundering involving proceeds from criminal activity.

I am certain that moving forward you will make a meaningful contribution to ensuring national security and effectively fulfil your mission with the main objectives being to introduce the latest and the most effective approaches to fighting corruption and money laundering, preserve budget funds from illicit use and minimise the risk of financial fraud.”

MIL OSI