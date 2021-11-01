Financial services security: Bank of Russia’s survey

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The regulator invites banks’ and insurance companies’ clients — both individuals and legal entities — to take part in a survey on the security of services provided by these financial institutions.

Respondents will assess how thoroughly and accurately banks or insurance companies where they are serviced inform clients about the risks of fraud. Those who wish to join the survey will be asked to answer questions about how often service platforms fail, how quickly financial institutions respond to fraudulent transactions, and so on.

The analysis of such information will allow the regulator to streamline interaction with supervised organisations in cybersecurity. The survey results will also be taken into account to build approaches to information and educational activities aimed at improving cyber literacy.

The survey is anonymous and will end 3 December. You are welcome to join the survey on the Bank of Russia website using the QR code available at multifunctional centres, social organisations and other public places.

Preview photo preview: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock / Fotodom

