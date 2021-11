Dynamics of the average refinance rate of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, January-October 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Period

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

January

17.55

11

10

9

7.75

February

16.5

10.73

10

8.91

7.75

January – February

17.05

10.87

10

8.95

7.75

March

15.45

10.5

10

8.75

7.75

January – March

16.5

10.74

10

8.88

7.75

April

14.6

10.5

10

8.75

8

January – April

16.03

10.68

10

8.85

7.81

May

14

10.5

10

8.46

8.5

January – May

15.61

10.65

10

8.77

7.95

June

13.43

10.43

10

8

8.5

April – June

14.01

10.48

10

8.4

8.34

January – June

15.25

10.61

10

8.64

8.04

July

12.58

10

10

7.75

8.77

January – July

14.86

10.52

10

8.51

8.15

August

12

10

9.71

7.75

9.25

January – August

14.49

10.45

9.96

8.42

8.29

September

11.7

10

9.5

7.75

9.25

July – September

12.1

10

9.74

7.75

9.09

January – September

14.19

10.4

9.91

8.34

8.4

October

11.27

10

9.5

7.75

9.25

January – October

13.89

10.36

9.87

8.28

8.48

November

11

10

9.32

7.75

January – November

13.63

10.33

9.82

8.24

December

11

10

9

7.75

October – December

11.09

10

9.27

7.75

January – December

13.41

10.3

9.75

8.19

* Calculated as average arithmetic weighted value (over the duration period – the calendar number of days).

MIL OSI