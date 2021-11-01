December 31, 2021 is the end of the period of the 2000 series banknotes exchange (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

On December 31, 2021 the period of the 2000 series banknotes exchange comes to an end.

Since January 1, 2022, the banknotes of the denominations 100, 500, 1 000, 5 000, 10 000, 20 000, 50 000, 100 000, 200 000 Belarusian ruble of the 2000 series will be deemed invalid (will lose the force of the legal tender).

The mentioned denominations can be exchanged for the banknotes and coins of the 2009 series in the cash offices of the National Bank without restrictions and charges. The exchange rate is 10 000 Belarusian ruble of the 2000 series to 1 Belarusian ruble in the banknotes of the 2009 series.

The cash offices of the National Bank are located at the following address: Minsk, 6 Tolstogo street. Working schedule: 9:00 – 16:00, Friday –9:00 – 15:00,

Saturday and Sunday – days off.

For reference. According to Edict of the President of the Republic of Belarus No. 450 dated November 4, 2015 “On Denomination of the Legal Tender of the Republic of Belarus”, the denomination of the legal tender – the Belarusian ruble – was held on July 1, 2016.

A total of seven denominations of new banknotes – 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 rubles of the 2009 series – and eight denominations of coins – 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, and 50 kopecks, as well as 1 and 2 rubles, of the 2009 series – were put into circulation on July 1, 2016.

