Greetings on 30th anniversary of Constitutional Court

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“On October 30, 1991, the constitutional judges held their first working meeting. This day is considered to be the date when the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation was established. I congratulate you in the 30th anniversary of that great and truly historic event.

Throughout its existence, the Constitutional Court has had a key role in ensuring the cohesion of the Russian legal system and has been a guardian of the fundamental constitutional values and the underlying ideas of peace, public accord and social justice. The Court has been working for the triumph of law. Today, we can confidently claim that the Constitutional Court focuses on the crucial issues of public, economic and social life in the country which concern the interests of the state and citizens’ rights and freedoms.

Allow me to congratulate the Constitutional Court judges and executive office for their top professionalism, responsible attitude to work and loyalty to their duties.”

