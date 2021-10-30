Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The theme of the session is The Global Economy and Global Health. The agenda includes global economic recovery, ensuring digital transformation and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening healthcare systems, and implementing universal vaccination.

The Summit is being held on October 30–31 under Italy’s chairmanship.

* * *

Speech at the first session of the G20 Summit

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Chairman Draghi, colleagues,

I shall speak on the topics that were put forward by Italy for today’s discussion: the global economy and global health.

I should say straight away that this theme largely concerns what we are all working on, and Russia’s position, as I saw from the previous speeches, mainly overlaps with what our colleagues spoke about here.

Last year the economic authorities of the G20 member countries and many other countries decided to significantly increase their budget deficits against the backdrop of the deep crisis caused by the pandemic, which allowed for launching global economic recovery. However, such extraordinary measure accompanied by securities buyouts by central banks should be limited in time. In fact, this is what was said here earlier.

In Russia, for example, the budget deficit rose to four percent of the GDP in 2020 against the background of large-scale support measures for the population, small and medium-sized businesses, and the healthcare system. This allowed us to achieve a recovery of the labour market. In the current year we have normalised our macroeconomic policy to the point that the budget will be in the surplus. We have not only achieved that, but we have also tightened out monetary policy.

To be continued.

MIL OSI