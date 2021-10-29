On October 30–31, Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 summit

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The G20 leaders will exchange opinions on the global economic recovery, digital transformation, and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. Special attention will be given to overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening the healthcare system, and implementing universal vaccination.

The leaders will also discuss climate change, environmental protection, and transition to a low-carbon economy.

The main decisions of the summit will be reflected in the final declaration.

