Meeting with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President,

I want to cordially welcome you to Moscow.

Thank you for accepting our invitation to visit Russia, despite the difficult epidemiological situation.

Finland is our reliable partner and a close neighbour. Next year, we will mark 30 years of the fundamental treaty that serves as the basis of current relations between Russia and Finland.

Of course, we will discuss the entire scope of our relations today. But first, I would like to note that, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, this year we can overcome, to a large extent, the economic damage that our relations have sustained due to COVID-19.

Russia-Finland trade has grown by 21 percent year on year. Both exports and imports have seen balanced growth. We continue to work on large projects. The intergovernmental commission has resumed its work.

Unfortunately, the tourist industry has suffered heavy losses. However, we have already resumed flights between Russia and Finland. I hope that by the end of the year, we will be able to resume railway service as well.

We continue our contacts in humanitarian sphere – unfortunately, still online. Nevertheless, this work continues.

I am pleased to note that Russia remains among the top trade and economic partners of Finland.

Mr President, welcome.

