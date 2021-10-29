Meeting with Head of the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring Yury Chikhanchin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Chikhanchin, it will soon be 20 years since the mechanism for countering money laundering was established. During these years the Service has become a full-fledged financial intelligence service in the direct sense of this word.

First, I would like to congratulate you and your staff on this occasion.

Head of the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring Yury Chikhanchin: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: And, of course, we will talk about current issues.

Yury Chikhanchin: Indeed, Mr President, in the past 20 years the Russian anti-money laundering service has trodden a thorny path. In 2000, the Russian Federation was blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF). This is an intergovernmental organisation that counters money laundering and financing of terrorism. A law, the third version, was signed in 2001. Thank you very much for your support on this. In 2002 we were removed from the FATF blacklist and became a full-fledged FATF member in 2003. In 2019, Russia delivered a report at a FATF plenary session, and Russia’s national system against money laundering was recognised as one of the best.

I would like to say that we have accomplished a lot during this period. More than 150 laws have been adopted. They tailored Russian law to international standards and requirements, settled the nature of relations between the parties to the anti-laundering system, and determined what transactions and financial instruments the state needed to control today.

Naturally, financial institutions, including banks, leasing and insurance companies, and specifically attorneys and notaries etc., are one of the main groups we work with in the anti-laundering system. And our task, in cooperation with the Central Bank, oversight and law enforcement bodies, the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service (FSB) was to ensure, first, that all parties to the anti-laundering system follow the laws in a consistent manner; second, to improve their law abidance, and third, to create mechanisms to prevent “dirty” money from entering the financial system, primarily, banking.

