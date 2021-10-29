Greetings on the 20th anniversary of the Union of Russian Museums

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“All these years, you have been carrying out a noble mission of bringing together the museum community in our vast country to address major tasks that are highly relevant in the modern world.

Museums safekeep invaluable evidence of important historical events, hold memories of our outstanding compatriots, preserve genuine art masterpieces, and play a tremendous role in popularising the national cultural and spiritual heritage, exposing people – especially young people – to beauty, fostering their artistic taste. In this regard, I would like to note the creative, painstaking, and truly dedicated efforts of many generations of museum workers. Thanks to their high professionalism and responsible attitude, Russia has unique museum collections, which we rightfully consider our national pride and heritage of all humanity.”

MIL OSI