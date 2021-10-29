Gazprom and Moldovagaz extend contract for Russian gas supplies to Moldova for five years

Source: Gazprom

Based on the results of the negotiations held by Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Andrei Spinu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova, and Vadim Ceban, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Moldovagaz, the protocol for the settlement of current issues in the gas sector was signed today in St. Petersburg.

Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the contract for Russian gas supplies to consumers in the Republic of Moldova from November 1, 2021, for a period of five years on mutually beneficial terms.

Background

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 3.05 billion cubic meters of gas to Moldova, an increase of 5.5 per cent against 2019 (2.89 billion cubic meters).

Moldovagaz is a joint Russian-Moldovan company set up by Gazprom, the Moldovan Government, and the Ministry of Industry of Transnistria.

