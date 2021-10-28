Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of relations between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is marked this year. The leaders summed up the results of long-term cooperation, considered ways to expand political, economic and humanitarian interaction, and exchanged views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.

* * *

Opening remarks at the 4th Russia-ASEAN summit

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Your Majesty, colleagues,

First of all, I would like to greet His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, who is chairing the Russia – ASEAN Summit. My greetings to all our ASEAN friends.

Strengthening ties with ASEAN and its member states has always been and remains one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities. This year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of official relations between our country and ASEAN. These relations, as recorded in the Joint Statement adopted at the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Singapore in 2018, are truly strategic in nature.

This is confirmed by the accumulated experience of practical cooperation and a solid package of agreements between us that cover the political, economic, social, humanitarian and other spheres. It is important that not only governments, but also businesses, the public and academia are involved in the interaction between Russia and ASEAN.

I would like to point out that the positions of Russia and the ASEAN states on key global and regional matters are similar in many respects. Most importantly, we all support the expansion of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in the vast Asia-Pacific space.

We now have real opportunities to intensify cooperation between Russia and ASEAN, including with regard to strengthening stability and security, post-pandemic economic recovery, stimulating trade, and expanding humanitarian contacts.

I am sure that today’s summit will be held in just such an atmosphere.

I wish all of us productive work. Thank you for your attention.

MIL OSI