Report on law enforcement monitoring in Russia in 2020

The monitoring of law enforcement in the Russian Federation was conducted under a plan endorsed by Government Resolution No. 1951-r of August 31, 2019, and the methodology approved by Government Directive No. 694 of August 19, 2011.

The report contains information on monitoring the implementation of the rulings of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, fulfilment of the rulings by the European Court of Human Rights, and law enforcement in various areas of Russian law.

Based on this analysis of law enforcement, the report presents proposals on the need to adopt statutory instruments in the Russian Federation and on measures to make law enforcement more efficient.

