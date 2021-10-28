Greetings on opening of 14th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Forum has earned recognition as a respected venue for expert discussions on the current state and future development of international trade and investment cooperation, as well as vital political, social and demographic processes in Greater Eurasia.

The Forum’s agenda always includes current issues, the solution of which largely determines the future of Eurasian states and the world as a whole. They include energy security, digital transition, sustainable development, climate change and overcoming global economic imbalances, which have greatly increased as a result of the pandemic. I would like to emphasise that Russia is open to constructive work with foreign partners in all these areas.

I have no doubt that the Forum will be held, as is the tradition, in a businesslike and creative atmosphere and will provide an impetus to strengthening multifaceted cooperation among Eurasian states in the spirit of genuine partnership, equality and mutual respect.”

MIL OSI