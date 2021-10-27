Trial of Viasna members resumes in Homieĺ, volunteer Maryia Tarasenka leaves Belarus

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Leanid Sudalenka and Tatsiana Lasitsa on trial. Credit: gomelspring.org

Maryia Tarasenka, a volunteer of the Human Rights Center “Viasna” and a defendant in a politically motivated trial in Homieĺ, left the country, according to Andrei Stryzhak, co-founder of the BY_help and BYSOL initiatives.

Unlike two other members of Viasna involved in the trial, Leanid Sudalenka and Tatsiana Lasitsa, Tarasenka was not in pre-trial detention, although the authorities imposed travel restrictions on the activist.

After Maryia Tarasenka failed to appear in court on October 18, the trial was postponed to finally resume on October 26.

Maryia Tarasenka. Credit: gomelspring.org

The Centraĺny District Court of Homieĺ is expected to announce its verdict in mid-November.

If found guilty, Sudalenka and Lasitsa may be sentenced to 3 and 2 ½ years in prison, respectively.

