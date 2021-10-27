Moscow Exchange adds new features on Money Market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 25 October 2021, Moscow Exchange expanded opportunities for Money Market participants to enter into repo transactions with the CCP in international securities and clearing participation certificates, as well as direct repo transactions with the CCP.

From 25 October, banks and brokers can conclude repo transactions in international securities even if the record date for a dividend is between the settlement dates of the first and second parts of the repo. This has been made possible by the National Clearing Centre (NCC) becoming a Qualified Derivatives Dealer (QDD), which significantly improves client service offered by banks and brokers on the MOEX international securities market.

Terms of repo transactions with the CCP in international securities have also been increased to one week for order book orders and to three months for direct orders.

From 25 October, Money Market members can also deposit precious metals as collateral for repo transactions in clearing participation certificates to the GS Expanded pool. Previously, only securities available for repo with CCPs and currencies were eligible for the pool. This will increase the convenience of using precious metals as collateral.

In addition, an option has been introduced to cancel a direct repo transaction with the CCP. Cancellation instructions can be submitted through the trading terminal before the first part of the repo transaction is settled.

