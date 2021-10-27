Meeting on developing Yamal Peninsula resource potential

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderDeputy Prime Minister , Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Chairman of the Gazprom Board Alexei Miller Miller AlexeiGazprom CEO , and Chairman of the NOVATEK Board Leonid Mikhelson.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today, we will review a number of advanced projects for the development of the Russian fuel-and-energy sector and the gas segment.

We regularly hold these discussions and this is very important, especially against the backdrop of the current developments in the world energy market. As you know, the situation remains very unstable.

Primarily, I am referring to the European natural gas market where prices on so-called spot, short-term contracts exceed a thousand dollars per thousand cubic metres, while the gas reserves in European underground storage are significantly below average for the past five years.

We have discussed the reasons for this situation, and I have spoken about it too. It is due to a reduction in Europe’s own gas production, and cuts in LNG supplies to European markets, primarily from the United States. They have removed a substantial amount of gas from European markets. Incidentally, Gazprom made up for this and even supplied more gas.

It is important to maintain sustainable, reliable energy cooperation. Gazprom is carrying out its long-term agreements with the European countries in full.

Mr Miller, when do you plan to complete filling up the Russian underground gas storage facilities?

To be continued.

MIL OSI