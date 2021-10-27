Greetings to participants in Force for Good awards ceremony

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“Your project, created and implemented by the Our Future Fund, resolves important and pressing problems. It supports promising initiatives in the field of social entrepreneurship, and recognises those who help solve serious problems of public concern. Thanks to the energy and commitment of these people, various regions are successfully implementing programmes to improve the environment and tourist infrastructure, and are creating modern jobs for people with disabilities, while villages and small towns are building new production facilities.

I am convinced that your event will draw wide public interest and promote the noble ideas of social entrepreneurship.”

