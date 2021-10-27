Greetings on launch of All-Russian Student Olympiad I am a Professional fifth season

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Throughout its existence, the Olympiad has become a unique venue allowing talented young men and women who aspire to new knowledge and skills to show what their worth, to display their abilities, to exchange experience and to obtain support for implementing their plans. And, of course, you will be able to discuss topical matters of current concern to young people in a friendly and informal atmosphere.

It is important that students from all regions of this country, specialising in the most diverse areas, including technical and natural-science occupations and the humanities, will be able to take part in the Olympiad. Every student has ample opportunity for his or her activities. All they have to do is boldly move ahead towards their long-cherished goal, without fearing difficulties.

I am convinced that your inherent energy, optimism and belief in your own strength and capabilities will certainly remain in high demand in the future, as well.

I wish you good luck and all the best. I would like to note that Russia will always be a country of tremendous opportunity for hard-working and enterprising young people.”

I am a Professional is a flagship project of the Presidential platform Russia – Land of Opportunity. The Olympiad’s participants will be able to test their skills in one or several of 72 available options. Over 400 Russian companies help organise and hold the Olympiad.

