Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The programme of the Forum of Innovative Financial Technologies FINOPOLIS 2021 will include plenary discussions and sessions on human—technology interaction, cybersecurity, and other topical issues of digitalisation.

The programme is to be released by 1 November.

The broadcast will be available on the forum website upon pre-registration.

In spring 2022, FINOPOLIS will be held in person in Sochi.

