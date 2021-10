Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The level of counterfeiting in Russia remains steadily low. In 2021 Q3, counterfeit banknotes and coins detected in the banking system numbered 8,981, which is almost the same as in the previous quarter. The counterfeits detected are mostly high-denomination banknotes.

