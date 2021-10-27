Alexey Miller and Andrei Spinu, Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister, continue negotiations on conditions of gas supplies

Source: Gazprom

October 27, 2021, 22:00

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Andrei Spinu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova, and Vadim Ceban, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Moldovagaz, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties continued their negotiations on the terms and conditions of the new contract for Russian gas supplies to Moldova, as well as current issues pertaining to the cooperation between Gazprom and Moldovagaz.

Background

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 3.05 billion cubic meters of gas to Moldova, an increase of 5.5 per cent against 2019 (2.89 billion cubic meters).

Moldovagaz is a joint Russian-Moldovan company set up by Gazprom, the Moldovan Government, and the Ministry of Industry of Transnistria.

On September 30, 2021, Gazprom and Moldovagaz signed the document to extend the existing contract for Russian gas supplies to the Republic of Moldova for one month from October 1, 2021.

