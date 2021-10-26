Telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Climate issues were discussed in depth in light of Britain’s preparations for the upcoming World Leaders Summit to be held in Glasgow on November 1–2, which will open the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The Russian side noted its commitment to international obligations and its intention to consistently reduce the national economy’s carbon footprint. Boris Johnson welcomed Russia’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian delegation in Glasgow will contribute to the successful work of this important international forum.

The Russian President and the British Prime Minister exchanged assessments of bilateral relations. They expressed the shared opinion that, despite obvious problems, it is necessary to establish cooperation between Moscow and London in a number of areas.

The leaders reviewed several pressing items on the international agenda as well. When discussing the situation in Afghanistan, Vladimir Putin informed his counterpart about the outcomes of the expanded troika consultations and the Moscow format meeting that were held last week in the Russian capital. The leaders were supportive of maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear programme, which is an important factor in ensuring security and maintaining the non-proliferation regime. Vladimir Putin outlined in detail Russia’s approach to resolving the internal Ukraine conflict provided the unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements.

It was agreed that the parties will maintain the necessary contacts regarding the issues discussed during the conversation.

MIL OSI