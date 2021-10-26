Preliminary parameters for start of trading in American depository shares on Delimobil Holding S.A. ordinary shares.

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces preliminary trading parameters to be applied to American depository shares (ADSs) representing ordinary shares of Delimobil Holding S.A. (ISIN – US24700L1061) in case the decision to start trading of the security is made. From 26 October 2021, the ADSs are included in the Moscow Exchange Level 1 List (https://www.moex.com/n37135/?nt=104).

Ticker: DMOB

ISIN: US24700L1061

The security will be available for trading in the main and after-hours trading sessions with settlement in RUB:

Central Order Book T+ (TQBR): one lot = one Depository Share; the price tick is RUB 0.1.

Negotiated trades (PSEQ) / Negotiated trades with the CCP (PTEQ): one lot = one Depository Share; the price tick is RUB 0.1.

It will also be traded in the main and after-hours trading session with settlement in USD:

Negotiated trades with the CCP (PTSD): one lot = one Depository Share; the price tick is USD = 0.01.

Trading the main and after-hours trading sessions on the Central Order Book T+ (board FQBR), as well as negotiated trading (board PSSD) with settlement in USD will not be available.

Please note that this information contains preliminary values.

MIL OSI