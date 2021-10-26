Law on 2020 federal budget execution signed

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law was adopted by the State Duma on October 19, 2021 and approved by the Federation Council on October 20, 2021.

The Federal Law provides for the approval of the report on the 2020 Federal Budget execution, containing information on federal revenue, spending and sources of funding the federal budget deficit for the specified period.

The overall federal budget revenue in 2020 amounted to 18 trillion 719 billion rubles, and spending was 22 trillion 821.6 billion rubles. The 2020 federal spending exceeded revenue by 4 trillion 102.5 billion rubles.

