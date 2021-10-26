for People, Planet & Prosperity”

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Excellencies, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen,

The European Union has pledged to achieve one of the most ambitious climate goals in the world. That is reducing emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990. Its implementation is to be based on the principles of just transition and green recovery.

To achieve the globally agreed climate target all must step up their efforts and deliver on their commitments. With the Paris Agreement and COP24 Katowice Rulebook we have the necessary instruments in place. Now, promoting synergies between conventions on climate, biodiversity and combating desertification is needed.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Transformation towards climate neutrality is a priority for me and the Polish government. The greatest challenge on that path is remodelling the energy sector. As one of the UN Global Champions in the field of energy transition Poland plans to significantly increase the use of low-emission energy sources. These include renewables and nuclear. All must do their part, while ensuring responsible and just transition. And that means leaving no one behind.

As early as in 2030 we intend to produce 1/3 of our electricity from renewables – doubling the amount compared to 2020. In 2040 the goal is 40%. A special role is to be played by offshore wind farms, the first of which will be built in 2025, and nuclear power plants.

At the same time we encourage energy generation by individuals, by using solar panels, small wind turbines and small hydro power devices.

Poland is also taking steps to transform its transport sector through electromobility, hydrogen-mobility and zero-emissions public transport. We are becoming a European hub for components and batteries for electric cars. Poland has also been pushing hard in recent years to switch by 2030 exclusively to zero-emissions public transport in cities of 100,000 or more. We already are the largest exporter of electric buses in the EU. We are also working on low-emission hydrogen technologies in road and rail transport. Achieving climate neutrality will require effective and competitive technologies. Poland, while developing local content, is open to cooperation with foreign investors in this regard.

At the same time we are enhancing “carbon sinks”, which absorb CO2. Forests and wetlands can reduce its concentration in the atmosphere, increase retention capacity and prevent droughts. Therefore, we are gradually rebuilding and increasing resilience of our forests. We also encourage adaptation of our cities, introducing more urban greenery and better water management, especially of the rainwater.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In Poland we are keen to exchange experiences and best practices in climate action. We get involved in discussions on solutions, building partnerships and mobilizing resources. To that end we have already hosted three Conferences of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

I hope this meeting will contribute to finding answers to our common climate challenges. And help build momentum for COP26 in Glasgow.

Thank you.

