Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

On 25 October Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a decree to confer medals and honorary titles to 33 distinguished Belarusians from all walks of life for their many years of fruitful work, professionalism, courage shown in rescuing people on the water, services to cardiology and endocrinology, education, statistics, research, manufacturing industry, woodworking, agriculture and road construction, healthcare, culture and art.

