Bank of Russia approves list of foreign states and their associations for applying Article 51.8 of Federal Law ‘On the Securities Market’

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The list includes the foreign states and associations thereof whose laws establish the requirement for providing collateral without transferring the title to the secured property as a mandatory condition for concluding contracts on the terms of a master agreement:1 Australia, Canada, the European Union, the Federative Republic of Brazil, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of Singapore, the Republic of South Africa, the Swiss Confederation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America. The relevant ordinance was officially registered by the Ministry of Justice of Russia.

This will make it possible to implement the procedure stipulated by Article 51.8 of Federal Law ‘On the Securities Market’, while being compliant with other mandatory conditions. This procedure regulates the fulfilment of the net obligation in the case of termination of obligations arising under contracts concluded on the terms of a master agreement and collateralised without transferring the title to the secured property in accordance with the laws of the foreign states and associations thereof put on the list.

1 Mandatory margining requires, among other things, the exchange of original collateral between the parties to a relevant contract in order to protect one of its parties against the potential risk of the other party’s failure to fulfil its obligations under such contract in the case of its bankruptcy.

