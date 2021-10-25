Meeting with Head of the Federal Customs Service Vladimir Bulavin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: I know that you wanted to start our today’s meeting by discussing transformations and how the reform of our Customs Service is proceeding.

Please, let us begin.

Head of the Federal Customs Service Vladimir Bulavin: Mr President, a year ago, I already reported to you that, in 2020, we had implemented sweeping transformations and a large-scale reform of the customs administration system. The reform was conducted under your decision and was accompanied by a substantial restructuring of customs agencies and an in-depth digital transformation of the customs process. We established online customs declaration centres, a chain of distributed centres – a total of 16 facilities, online customs offices, and the customs offices have been converted into customs facilities and monitoring posts.

As it happens, 2021, on the one hand, marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Federal Customs Service, and on the other hand, this is the first year that the Federal Customs Service has virtually worked within a system of new coordinates.

Although the year is not over yet, it is possible to sum up certain results.

In our opinion, the main principles of the reform that have been implemented have proved their worth. Most importantly, we have managed to accomplish two main tasks: Customs clearance has become faster, more transparent and more convenient for foreign economic operators, and the administrative burden on businesses has been reduced considerably. On the other hand, customs clearance has become more cost-effective for the state in the context of fulfilling customs agencies’ fiscal function. In the long run, we believe that all this has helped expand nationwide trade volumes.

I would like to dwell briefly on all these matters.

We managed to digitise almost all customs procedures during the reform. For example, our information systems process 860 million entries daily. It takes five seconds to write off customs payments from a single personal account, four seconds for the risk management system to check for customs risks, one second to send a request for data to the digital archive, and about 30 seconds to send request to another federal executive body for information that we need for customs clearance. This made it possible to automate individual customs clearance procedures.

This year, we have issued four million declarations in nine months, of which 3.2 million declarations were automatically entered into the system and slightly over one million were automatically issued. One electronic declaration is automatically issued in four minutes without any human input, which means quickly, efficiently and objectively.

In general, for risk-free supplies, it takes on average one hour and ten minutes that is, 70 minutes, to issue an electronic import declaration, and 36 minutes to issue an export declaration. Almost 80 percent of all declarations are issued within four hours, which is what the EAEU Customs Code specifies.

We believe this has had a significant impact on our relations with business entities. Almost 100 percent of the declarations are submitted online. All other contacts with the participants in foreign economic activity are maintained using the Personal Account of a Participant in Foreign Economic Activity service which can be used to submit a declaration online, make the necessary customs payments, check the status of current accounts, and submit the necessary documents, if requested. To reiterate, we have achieved our goal of making the customs clearance process faster, more efficient and user friendly.

