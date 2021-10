Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In October, households’ inflation expectations returned to their five-year highs. According to a survey by inFOM commissioned by the Bank of Russia, respondents estimate 12-month ahead inflation at 13.6%. According to the Bank of Russia’s monitoring, companies’ short-term price expectations also increased but remained below the local high of May—June 2021. Analysts revised their inflation outlook for 2021 upwards to 6.4–7.0%.

MIL OSI