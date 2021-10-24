Greetings on 75th anniversary of Gnessin Moscow Special School of Music (college)

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Founded in 1946, the school has become an important and inseparable part of the large Gnessin House and has carried on its legendary educational traditions. You can be rightly proud of the school’s rich history and its tremendous contribution to the development of musical art and Russia’s culture in general, as well as several generations of outstanding tutors and mentors. It is largely thanks to their selfless and sincere love for their students that the names and the brilliant performing art of the Gnessin School’s talented graduates are famous throughout the world.”

