Greetings on start of St Petersburg Open 2021

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“These competitions, which traditionally bring together talented and ambitious tennis players from all over the world, have justifiably become one of the most important and eagerly anticipated events in the sports and public life of St Petersburg. The contestants in a fair and uncompromising standoff with their strong rivals showcase great professionalism, dedication and a true champion’s spirit, and offer the spectators a bounty of unforgettable vivid impressions.

I should also note that your tournament contribute to the promotion of tennis in our country, attracts new devoted fans to this dynamic and fascinating sport and sets a clear example for young people, showing that perseverance, hard work and stamina in pursuing one’s goals is the key to success.”

