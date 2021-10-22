Meeting with Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Start of Russian-Israeli talks

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Prime Minister,

First of all, I would like to thank you for accepting my invitation and coming to Russia. Let me congratulate you once again on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Israel. It could be said that your visit is timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations.

During this period, Russia and Israel have developed relations that are unique, to a certain extent, and there are good grounds for this. Firstly, the Soviet Union, and this country as its legal successor, stood, in effect, at the origins of the State of Israel. Secondly, Israel has what is probably the biggest Russian-speaking community outside of Russia, which includes many surviving veterans of the Great Patriotic War, and we feel special warmth towards these people.

It should be said that our trade and economic ties are developing successfully, even though they are still modest in terms of volume. During the first seven months of this year, trade has grown by 50 percent despite all the pandemic restrictions. And this is a very important component. There are also interesting areas – we discussed this with the former Israeli government – such as the hi-tech branches of the economy.

Of course, it would be very interesting and useful for me to exchange information with you on the situation in the region. As you may know, we are taking efforts to restore and strengthen Syrian statehood. There are problems in this regard, and they are numerous. But there are also points of contact and opportunities for cooperation, especially where matters related to fighting terrorism are involved.

In general, we have many issues that we can and should discuss. I am quite hopeful that despite the domestic political battles – and they are inevitable for any state – your government will pursue a policy of continuity with regard to Russian-Israeli relations. We have developed sufficiently business-like and trust-based relations with the previous government.

In any event, we are glad to see the head of the Israeli Government in Russia. Welcome!

To be continued.

