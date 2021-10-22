Happy birthday, Uladzimir!

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Today, Uladzimir Labkovich, a lawyer of the Human Rights Center “Viasna” and coordinator of the campaign “Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections”, celebrates his 43rd birthday. Unfortunately, our colleague will not be able to mark his special day together with family and friends, as he is still behind bars for his human rights activities.

Stefan Gelbhaar, a member of the German Bundestag and Uladzimir Labkovich’s ‘godparent’ as part of Libereco’s #WeStandByYou campaign, congratulated the imprisoned Viasna member on his birthday.

Olga Salamatova, a representative of the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, also recorded a video for Uladzimir.

Today @viasna96 #humanrights defender Uladzimir Labkovich will spend his birthday behind bars in #Belarus. From everyone at Human Rights House Foundation and @hfhrpl, we wish you a very happy birthday. Free Uladzimir. #FreeViasna. #FreeBelarus. pic.twitter.com/nfaPJqV7MT

— Human Rights House Foundation (@HRHFoundation) October 22, 2021

“With all my heart, from myself and on behalf of the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, I wish that next birthday will be celebrated in the company of international friends and colleagues, reflecting on how much will have changed in Belarus for the better.

Volodya – I wish you health, patience and endurance, and that you will be able to hug your family as soon as possible,” said she.

Viasna human rights defender Uladzimir Labkovich was arrested on July 14. His apartment was searched. The activist and his wife Nina Labkovich were detained for interrogation and then taken into custody. Nina was eventually released, but remained a suspect in the case.

Labkovich was charged with “organizing actions that grossly violate public order” (Article 342 of the Criminal Code) and “tax evasion” (Article 243 of the Criminal Code). The charges are not final and are subject to change.

Congratulate Uladzimir on his birthday by writing to him:

SIZO-1, 220030, Minsk, vulica Valadarskaha 2

Uladzimir Labkovich (Уладзіміру Мікалаевічу Лабковічу

