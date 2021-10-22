Development of Gazprom’s processing complex to enhance efficiency of Company’s gas business

Source: Gazprom

October 22, 2021, 20:30

The Gazprom Management Committee took note of the information about the functioning and development of the operating facilities for gas, condensate and oil processing.

It was highlighted that the Company’s gas processing plants (GPPs) based in Russia are integrated into the single process chain of gas supplies, from hydrocarbon feedstock production to consumer deliveries. Components extracted from gas are used to manufacture high-quality products that are sought after in many industries.

Gazprom is making comprehensive efforts for the development, re-equipment and reconstruction of the active capacities. Its main goals in this regard include increasing the recovery rate of valuable components, as well as the output and range of products.

Specifically, it is planned to launch ethane fraction production at the Astrakhan GPP to supply ethane fraction to the future gas chemical complex of Caspian Innovation Company. The Orenburg GPP is supposed to start the first-ever production of substances activating the desulfurization processes during the manufacturing of motor fuels.

Gazprom is building up its presence in the processing segment and pursuing ambitious projects to create new high-performing capacities. This will make it possible to optimize the Company’s revenue mix and generate an additional steady cash flow to further improve the efficiency of the gas business.

In the east of Russia, the construction of the Amur GPP is in full swing. Among the GPP’s main products is helium. In September 2021, the first of three helium separation, liquefaction and packaging units was brought into operation. Simultaneously with the launch of the helium unit, the world’s biggest Logistics Center for the servicing of helium containers, which will be used to deliver liquid helium to the global market, came onstream in the Primorye Territory. The first shipments of this valuable product are already on their way to the buyers.

In the northwestern part of the country near the settlement of Ust-Luga, the construction of the Complex for processing ethane-containing gas began in May 2021. It will include Russia’s largest gas processing complex. These facilities will produce, inter alia, considerable amounts of ethane, which is sought after in the production of polymers, and liquefied natural gas.

The Management Committee was tasked with continuing the work on developing the facilities for gas, condensate and oil processing.

