FINOPOLIS 2021 to be held online

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

As the pandemic situation has worsened, the Bank of Russia will carry out the Forum of Innovative Financial Technologies FINOPOLIS 2021 online in December 2021. The programme will be released by 1 November.

In spring 2022, the forum with the exhibition area and the interactive space FINOLAND will be held in person in Sochi.

Details are available on the forum website. If you have any questions, please email at: orgcommittee@finopolis.ru.

Preview photo: Evgeny Reutov / Finopolis

MIL OSI