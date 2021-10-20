Moscow Exchange unveils fastest data feed for derivatives

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

oscow Exchange has rolled out a new high-speed derivatives market data feed, SIMBA. The service allows clients to receive market signals faster than all previously available connectivity methods.

The service speed is ensured by a newly established software interaction between the SIMBA gateway with the central component of the trading system, and a high-speed segment of the network infrastructure designed specifically for transmitting large volumes of data to multiple recipients in real time.

The new service implements the “Public Data First” principle (public market data is made available faster than private data) and eliminates the need to use multiple sources simultaneously to obtain market signals. The protocol is based on the modern Simple Binary Encoding, which significantly speeds up the process of obtaining and processing market data by clients’ trading algorithms. Similar technologies are successfully used at the largest exchanges worldwide, supporting the trend of development of high-tech client trading systems.

The new service, combined with the TWIME trading protocol, delivers an optimal IT solution for clients whose trading strategies are extremely sensitive to the speed of market data feed and order entry latency.

For more information, please visit the Moscow Exchange website.

