Moscow Exchange to host International Investment Forum 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The Moscow Exchange Forum will take place on 16-17 November 2021. The event is being held entirely online.

The Forum will feature online discussions with members of the Russian government, the financial market regulator, Russian issuers and international investors.

This year’s forum is co-hosted by SOVA Capital, which will organize a series of online meetings between executives from Russian corporates and representatives of international investment funds.

MOEX strives to promote the Russian financial market and its investment potential globally, and holds annual forums in key international financial centers. The events are intended to provide the global investment community with insights into the Russian economy as well as investment opportunities and major trends in Russia’s financial markets.

