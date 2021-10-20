Executive Order on non-working days in October and November 2021

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In order to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect public health, the President has announced that October 30 to November 7, 2021, inclusive, will be paid non-working days.

Corresponding recommendations were given to highest officials in the Russian Federation regions.

The Russian Federation Government was instructed to determine working arrangements for federal cultural institutions and healthcare facilities during the non-working days introduced by the Executive Order.

The Russian Federation Government and highest regional officials were instructed to allocate, from respective budgets, financial support for small and medium-sized businesses as well as socially oriented non-profit organisations which are part of the Russian economy and that are most affected by the worsening COVID-19 outbreak and the non-working days in October and November 2021.

