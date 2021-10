Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC will set the following risk parameters for RENI shares on Securities market starting from October 20, 2021:

Market risk rates and concentration limits, attributes for ban on short selling and eligible collateral:

№

Ticker

Market risk rates, %

Concentration limits, units

Ban on short selling

Eligible collateral

Level 1, S_1_min

Level 2, S_2_min

Level 3, S_3_min

Level 1

Level 2

1

RENI

70%

80%

90%

78 431

392 155

No

No

Stress collateral scenarios:

№

Ticker

Scen_UP

Scen_DOWN

1

RENI

15%

15%

MIL OSI