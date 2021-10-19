Prison conditions for people arrested for commenting on killed KGB officer amount to torture

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/105398 2021 2021-10-19T17:34:04+0300 2021-10-19T17:34:04+0300 2021-10-19T17:34:05+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/malynak_ichu_91.jpg.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Prison in Žodzina. Drawing by former inmate Maryia

Most people detained last month for commenting on the Zeltser case are being held in inhumane conditions, according to their families.

Dozens were arrested across the country and brought to prison No. 8 in Žodzina, 50 km north-east of Minsk. However, on the very day of their transfer, the prison authorities ordered a lockdown, which effectively banned all communication with the outside world. Worst of all, the prisoners cannot receive parcels from their families.

As a result, for over three weeks, these people have been held without toiletries. They haven’t had a chance to change their underwear or clothes, either.

Letters are outlawed too. According to the families, some of them are not even allowed to see their lawyers.

The prison authorities say the quarantine will be in place for at least another week.

The only way to support the political prisoners is topping up their personal accounts so that they can buy what they need from the prison store. As yet, neither the families nor human rights defenders know if prison shopping is allowed during lockdown.

MIL OSI