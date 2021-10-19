Preliminary parameters for start of trading in Renaissance Insurance Group ordinary shares

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces preliminary Central Order Book T+ (TQBR) parameters to be applied to ordinary shares of Public Joint Stock Company Renaissance Insurance Group (registration number – 1-01-10601-Z dated 06.08.2018), in case the decision to start trading in the security is adopted. From 19 October 2021, the share is included in the Moscow Exchange Level 1 List (https://www.moex.com/n36919/?nt=101).

Ticker: RENI

ISIN RU000A0ZZM04

Lot in the Central Order Book T+ (TQBR): 10 ordinary shares

Tick size: RUB 0.01

Please note that the information above contains provisional values.

